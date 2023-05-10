Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) PT Raised to $85.00

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.58% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Arcosa from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Arcosa from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Arcosa Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ACA opened at $68.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Arcosa has a 52 week low of $43.52 and a 52 week high of $71.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.53 and its 200 day moving average is $59.43. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcosa

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.56. Arcosa had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $549.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arcosa will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcosa by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,351,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,998,000 after purchasing an additional 84,223 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Arcosa by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,583,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,408,000 after acquiring an additional 124,263 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Arcosa by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,546,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,594,000 after acquiring an additional 72,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Arcosa by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,001,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,595,000 after acquiring an additional 54,431 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Arcosa by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,881,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,714,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.