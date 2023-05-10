Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) Shares Up 12.7%

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS – Get Rating) was up 12.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 782,286 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 1,248,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $6.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aridis Pharmaceuticals

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 524,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 16,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,440,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies, or mAbs, to treat life-threatening infections. Its products include AR-301, AR-101, AR-501, AR-712, AR-701, AR-401, AR-105 and AR-201. The company was founded by Eric J.

