Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) Shares Up 12.7%

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS – Get Rating) was up 12.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 782,286 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 1,248,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.
Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.
The firm has a market cap of $6.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.71.
Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies, or mAbs, to treat life-threatening infections. Its products include AR-301, AR-101, AR-501, AR-712, AR-701, AR-401, AR-105 and AR-201. The company was founded by Eric J.
