ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC cut its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 321,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,037 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $12,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ARKW. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 414.8% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKW opened at $49.61 on Wednesday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.02 and a fifty-two week high of $65.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.87.

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

