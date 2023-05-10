ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.83.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ASGN shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASGN in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of ASGN in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on ASGN from $110.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on ASGN from $103.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut ASGN from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

In other ASGN news, SVP Jennifer Hankes Painter sold 3,000 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,477,048. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASGN. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in ASGN by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in ASGN in the third quarter valued at $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in ASGN by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,886 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASGN by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of ASGN by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. 95.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASGN opened at $64.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.80 and a 200-day moving average of $84.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. ASGN has a 12-month low of $64.07 and a 12-month high of $112.18.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). ASGN had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that ASGN will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

