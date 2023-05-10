Atb Cap Markets Weighs in on TransAlta Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:TAC)

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for TransAlta in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, May 7th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for TransAlta’s current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for TransAlta’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on TAC. National Bank Financial raised TransAlta from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.10.

Shares of TAC opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34 and a beta of 1.06. TransAlta has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.29.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.96). TransAlta had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $629.08 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of TransAlta by 4.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 895,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,273,000 after purchasing an additional 36,076 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in TransAlta by 176.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 117,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 75,201 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the first quarter worth approximately $472,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of TransAlta by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 527,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 171,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in TransAlta by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 642,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after buying an additional 13,793 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas and Energy Transition business segments are responsible for operating and maintaining the company’s electrical generation facilities in Canada, Australia, and the US.

