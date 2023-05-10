ATI (NYSE:ATI) PT Raised to $50.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 32.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ATI in a report on Saturday, January 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ATI from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ATI in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of ATI from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of ATI from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

NYSE:ATI opened at $37.75 on Monday. ATI has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $43.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71 and a beta of 1.19.

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. ATI had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 28.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ATI will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ATI in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in ATI by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 79,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 5,761 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ATI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in ATI by 218.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 574,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,293,000 after buying an additional 394,300 shares during the period. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP grew its stake in ATI by 118.3% during the fourth quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 347,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,375,000 after buying an additional 188,280 shares during the period.

ATI, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

