Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,261 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new position in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 64.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 155.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atlassian news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $255,261.36. Following the transaction, the president now owns 134,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,239,163.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Gene Liu sold 238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total value of $43,028.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,114,166.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $255,261.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 134,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,239,163.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 281,329 shares of company stock valued at $44,910,401. Insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Atlassian Stock Performance

TEAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Atlassian from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Atlassian from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Atlassian from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Sunday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.74.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $133.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.86 and a fifty-two week high of $300.29.

Atlassian Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.