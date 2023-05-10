Aton Resources (CVE:AAN) Shares Down 5.1%

Aton Resources Inc. (CVE:AAN – Get Rating) was down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 30,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 19,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Aton Resources Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.48.

About Aton Resources

Aton Resources Inc, a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the Arab Republic of Egypt. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Abu Marawat concession covering an area of approximately 448 square kilometers located in Arabian-Nubian Shield, Egypt.

