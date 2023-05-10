Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Avantax, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $24.18, but opened at $21.71. Avantax shares last traded at $21.56, with a volume of 104,093 shares traded.
The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.21). Avantax had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 46.26%. The firm had revenue of $177.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Avantax to $32.50 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Avantax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Avantax in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Avantax from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday.
Insider Transactions at Avantax
Avantax Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $869.88 million, a PE ratio of 2.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.66.
Avantax Company Profile
Avantax, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avantax (AVTA)
- How to Buy Southwest Airlines Stock
- Lucid Group Bottomed, But The Outlook Remains Cloudy
- Shoals Technology is an EV and Solar Play Just Getting Started
- Under Armour May Have Just Bottomed
- Skyworks Solutions: Another Crack in the Consumer Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Avantax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.