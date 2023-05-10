Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Avantax, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $24.18, but opened at $21.71. Avantax shares last traded at $21.56, with a volume of 104,093 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.21). Avantax had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 46.26%. The firm had revenue of $177.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Avantax to $32.50 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Avantax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Avantax in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Avantax from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

In other Avantax news, insider Stacy Murray sold 8,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $246,665.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,110 shares in the company, valued at $90,314.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $869.88 million, a PE ratio of 2.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.66.

Avantax, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

