Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical device company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Avinger in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Avinger Price Performance
AVGR opened at $0.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.04. Avinger has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $2.45.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avinger
Avinger Company Profile
Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.
