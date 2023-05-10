Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Avinger in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Avinger Price Performance

AVGR opened at $0.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.04. Avinger has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $2.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avinger

Avinger Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Avinger by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 720,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avinger during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Avinger in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.

