Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON) Insider Miles Ingrey-Counter Acquires 16 Shares of Stock

Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON – Get Rating) insider Miles Ingrey-Counter acquired 16 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 949 ($11.97) per share, for a total transaction of £151.84 ($191.60).

LON:AVON opened at GBX 944 ($11.91) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.82. Avon Protection plc has a 1-year low of GBX 732 ($9.24) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,274 ($16.08). The firm has a market capitalization of £285.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,293.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 931.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,014.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Avon Protection’s previous dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 2.17%. Avon Protection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24,666.67%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AVON. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($13.88) price objective on shares of Avon Protection in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($17.67) target price on shares of Avon Protection in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Avon Protection plc designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

