Axos Financial (NASDAQ:AX) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Axos Financial (NASDAQ:AX – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.
Axos Financial Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of AX opened at $38.35 on Wednesday. Axos Financial has a 12 month low of $33.15 and a 12 month high of $51.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.
Axos Financial Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Axos Financial (AX)
- How to Buy Southwest Airlines Stock
- Lucid Group Bottomed, But The Outlook Remains Cloudy
- Shoals Technology is an EV and Solar Play Just Getting Started
- Under Armour May Have Just Bottomed
- Skyworks Solutions: Another Crack in the Consumer Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.