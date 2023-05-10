Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Azure Power Global from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Get Azure Power Global alerts:

Azure Power Global Trading Up 10.0 %

AZRE opened at $2.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.85. Azure Power Global has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $16.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Azure Power Global

About Azure Power Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZRE. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Azure Power Global in the first quarter worth $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 5,864.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,487 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 527.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,981 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 5,869 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Azure Power Global by 182.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,745 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 5,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Azure Power Global in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

(Get Rating)

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Azure Power Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azure Power Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.