Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the energy company’s stock.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Azure Power Global from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th.
Azure Power Global Trading Up 10.0 %
AZRE opened at $2.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.85. Azure Power Global has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $16.20.
About Azure Power Global
Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.
