B. Riley Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL)

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Full House Resorts in a research note issued on Monday, May 8th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Full House Resorts’ current full-year earnings is $0.18 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Full House Resorts’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $36.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.05 million. Full House Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.81% and a negative net margin of 9.07%.

FLL has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Full House Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Full House Resorts in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Full House Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th.

Shares of FLL opened at $6.85 on Tuesday. Full House Resorts has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $10.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.82. The stock has a market cap of $235.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.07.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 3,475.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 642,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after buying an additional 624,410 shares in the last quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Full House Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $1,052,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP increased its position in Full House Resorts by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 610,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 124,445 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Full House Resorts during the second quarter valued at $659,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Full House Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $566,000. Institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

Full House Resorts, Inc engages in the ownership, leasing, development, operation, and management of gaming, hospitality, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Mississippi, Indiana, Colorado, Nevada, and Contracted Sports Wagering. The company was founded on January 5, 1987 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

