B. Riley Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust in a report released on Monday, May 8th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Chatham Lodging Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.22 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.41 EPS.
CLDT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Chatham Lodging Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.
Chatham Lodging Trust Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chatham Lodging Trust
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,156,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,480,000 after acquiring an additional 74,187 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,892,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,160,000 after acquiring an additional 186,288 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,367,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,316,000 after acquiring an additional 186,758 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,376,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,835,000 after acquiring an additional 11,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,045,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,823,000 after purchasing an additional 20,680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Chatham Lodging Trust
In other news, CEO Jeffrey H. Fisher acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.28 per share, for a total transaction of $102,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 611,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,286,682.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.
Chatham Lodging Trust Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.33%. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.
About Chatham Lodging Trust
Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.
Read More
