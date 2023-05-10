B. Riley Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust in a report released on Monday, May 8th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Chatham Lodging Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.22 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

CLDT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Chatham Lodging Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

NYSE CLDT opened at $10.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.96 million, a P/E ratio of 72.07 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Chatham Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.34 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,156,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,480,000 after acquiring an additional 74,187 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,892,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,160,000 after acquiring an additional 186,288 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,367,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,316,000 after acquiring an additional 186,758 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,376,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,835,000 after acquiring an additional 11,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,045,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,823,000 after purchasing an additional 20,680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey H. Fisher acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.28 per share, for a total transaction of $102,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 611,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,286,682.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.33%. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

