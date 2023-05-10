B. Riley Lowers ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Price Target to $12.00

Posted by on May 10th, 2023

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPTGet Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at B. Riley from $18.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.68.

ChargePoint Stock Down 0.6 %

CHPT stock opened at $9.01 on Monday. ChargePoint has a 52-week low of $8.07 and a 52-week high of $19.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.69.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPTGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 73.59% and a negative return on equity of 82.84%. The firm had revenue of $152.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ChargePoint will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ChargePoint

In other ChargePoint news, insider Michael Linse sold 270,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $2,323,393.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, General Counsel Rebecca Chavez sold 3,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $37,440.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 357,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,357,510.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Linse sold 270,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $2,323,393.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 295,610 shares of company stock valued at $2,562,686. 23.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHPT. Amundi raised its position in shares of ChargePoint by 3,169.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,680,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598,633 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,709,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ChargePoint by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,484,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,754,000 after buying an additional 2,345,089 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ChargePoint by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,469,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,652,000 after buying an additional 1,396,280 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in ChargePoint by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,308,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,515,000 after buying an additional 1,078,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.87% of the company’s stock.

About ChargePoint

(Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Read More

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT)

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.