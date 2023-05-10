B. Riley Lowers ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Price Target to $12.00

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at B. Riley from $18.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.68.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

ChargePoint Stock Down 0.6 %

CHPT stock opened at $9.01 on Monday. ChargePoint has a 52-week low of $8.07 and a 52-week high of $19.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.69.

Insider Transactions at ChargePoint

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 73.59% and a negative return on equity of 82.84%. The firm had revenue of $152.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ChargePoint will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other ChargePoint news, insider Michael Linse sold 270,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $2,323,393.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, General Counsel Rebecca Chavez sold 3,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $37,440.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 357,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,357,510.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Linse sold 270,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $2,323,393.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 295,610 shares of company stock valued at $2,562,686. 23.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHPT. Amundi raised its position in shares of ChargePoint by 3,169.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,680,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598,633 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,709,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ChargePoint by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,484,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,754,000 after buying an additional 2,345,089 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ChargePoint by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,469,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,652,000 after buying an additional 1,396,280 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in ChargePoint by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,308,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,515,000 after buying an additional 1,078,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.87% of the company’s stock.

About ChargePoint

(Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.