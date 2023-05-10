Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.56.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Institutional Trading of Ball

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BALL. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Ball during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Ball Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE BALL opened at $57.03 on Wednesday. Ball has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $75.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.09. The firm has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 40.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.78.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 2.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ball will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Ball’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

