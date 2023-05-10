Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,176 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,082 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 220.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BBD opened at $3.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.71. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $4.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.81.

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 11.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.0036 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 9.68%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BBD shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Banco Bradesco from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $3.70 to $2.70 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.93.

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

