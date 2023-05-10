Bank of America Increases Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Price Target to $52.00

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.91.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

NYSE:HWM opened at $44.76 on Tuesday. Howmet Aerospace has a 52 week low of $29.84 and a 52 week high of $45.70. The firm has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Howmet Aerospace

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $2,485,770.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,505,211.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 57,000 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $2,485,770.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,505,211.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $195,074.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,542 shares in the company, valued at $866,050.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 451,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,974 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 133.3% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 8.8% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 2.3% in the first quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 358,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,191,000 after acquiring an additional 7,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 6.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

Featured Stories

