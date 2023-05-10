Bank of America Lowers TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) to Underperform

Bank of America downgraded shares of TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has $11.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $25.00.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of TaskUs from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of TaskUs from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Shares of TASK opened at $11.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.14. TaskUs has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $26.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

TaskUs ( NASDAQ:TASK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $242.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.71 million. TaskUs had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 11.78%. Analysts forecast that TaskUs will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in TaskUs by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of TaskUs by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of TaskUs by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in TaskUs by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TaskUs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 27.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

