Bank of America Trims Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Target Price to $100.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Bank of America from $108.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SWKS has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna raised Skyworks Solutions from a neutral rating to a positive rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a market perform rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $117.60.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $99.82 on Tuesday. Skyworks Solutions has a 52 week low of $76.16 and a 52 week high of $123.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.65 and a 200-day moving average of $103.13.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 26.74%. The company’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.83%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $360,090.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,789.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Skyworks Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $11,382,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $429,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

