Barclays Increases Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Price Target to $284.00

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Barclays from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.76% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.60.

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $249.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.18. The company has a market cap of $70.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.54. Becton, Dickinson and has a fifty-two week low of $215.90 and a fifty-two week high of $269.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 152.4% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

