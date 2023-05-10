Barclays Increases McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target to $420.00

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $415.00 to $420.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on McKesson in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $424.75.

McKesson Price Performance

McKesson stock opened at $388.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $354.86 and its 200 day moving average is $368.26. The firm has a market cap of $53.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.58. McKesson has a one year low of $298.69 and a one year high of $401.78.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $68.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.94 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 216.12% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 25.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McKesson

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 189.3% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter worth $30,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Further Reading

