Barclays Trims KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Target Price to $60.00

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KKR. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $65.21.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

KKR opened at $49.01 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.77 and a 52 week high of $60.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.20 billion, a PE ratio of -36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.53.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 212.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is -45.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $2,217,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,434,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,508,943.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $2,217,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,434,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,508,943.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $295,108,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37 shares in the company, valued at $1,436.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KKR & Co. Inc.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KKR. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $650,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,357,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,368,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $699,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the period. 53.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. The firm manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Insurance segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.