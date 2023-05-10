Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 700,131 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,685 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $12,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.7% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 24,508 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 25.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,961 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 9.5% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,105,046 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $17,122,000 after buying an additional 96,283 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 45.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 95,893 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 29,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GOLD opened at $19.78 on Wednesday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $21.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 329.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.24.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 666.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Barrick Gold from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Fundamental Research set a $19.02 price objective on Barrick Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Barrick Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.20.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.