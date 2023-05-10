Benchmark Raises Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Price Target to $28.00

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Benchmark from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays lowered shares of Veeco Instruments from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.60.

VECO stock opened at $20.26 on Tuesday. Veeco Instruments has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $23.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.01 and its 200-day moving average is $19.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.27.

Veeco Instruments ( NASDAQ:VECO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $153.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 0.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 122,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in Veeco Instruments by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 15,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in Veeco Instruments by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 20,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter.

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

