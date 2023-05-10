Benjamin Edwards Inc. Grows Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.

JNJ stock opened at $161.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $418.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $150.11 and a 12 month high of $183.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.91.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.56%.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Read More

