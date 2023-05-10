Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys 434 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 67.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NI. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in NiSource by 586.0% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NiSource by 183.6% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NiSource in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NiSource presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

NiSource Price Performance

NiSource stock opened at $28.45 on Wednesday. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.78 and a 12 month high of $32.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.33.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. NiSource’s payout ratio is 68.03%.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates under the Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations segments. The Gas Distribution Operations segment provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

