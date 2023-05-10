Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys 462 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 181.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 716 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 49.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 25.9% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

SSNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

Shares of SSNC opened at $55.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.22 and a 200-day moving average of $55.18. The company has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 1.42. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $45.25 and a one year high of $65.92.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.33%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

