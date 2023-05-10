Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Cuts Holdings in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its holdings in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in ON were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ONON. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in ON during the third quarter worth $47,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ON by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in ON by 28.6% during the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of ON by 53.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ONON. TheStreet upgraded ON from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ON from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on ON from $16.50 to $19.30 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ON from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded ON from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.61.

Shares of NYSE ONON opened at $33.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.56. The firm has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.78, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.18. On Holding AG has a 1 year low of $15.44 and a 1 year high of $34.88.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $380.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.83 million. ON had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 5.83%. On average, research analysts predict that On Holding AG will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

