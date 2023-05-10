Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Five Below by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,623,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $636,482,000 after buying an additional 13,523 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 21.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $423,883,000 after purchasing an additional 471,349 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 63.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,661,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $228,795,000 after purchasing an additional 644,271 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,466,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $166,294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,651 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 31.2% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 810,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $111,537,000 after purchasing an additional 192,857 shares during the period.

In related news, insider George Hill sold 2,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.34, for a total value of $514,473.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,887,895.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Five Below news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 1,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.45, for a total transaction of $315,067.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,375 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,093.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider George Hill sold 2,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.34, for a total transaction of $514,473.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,398 shares in the company, valued at $4,887,895.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,538 shares of company stock valued at $6,879,774 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FIVE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Five Below from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.43.

Five Below stock opened at $199.07 on Wednesday. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $220.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $201.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.07. Five Below had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

