Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Decreases Stock Position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 17.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 414.8% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 28.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter.

Get ARK Next Generation Internation ETF alerts:

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ARKW stock opened at $49.61 on Wednesday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 1-year low of $36.02 and a 1-year high of $65.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.05 and a 200 day moving average of $46.87.

About ARK Next Generation Internation ETF

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.