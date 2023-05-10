Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Grows Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 62.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in United Rentals by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1,237.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Performance

United Rentals stock opened at $340.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $387.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $381.95. The company has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.81. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.54 and a fifty-two week high of $481.99.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.12 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.77% and a net margin of 17.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.73 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on URI. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on United Rentals from $544.00 to $482.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Argus raised their price target on United Rentals from $360.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on United Rentals from $399.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $380.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $421.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total transaction of $5,735,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,276 shares in the company, valued at $48,408,915.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total value of $260,731.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total value of $5,735,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,408,915.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About United Rentals



United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

Read More

