Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $18 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.8% of Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $17,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $20,600,000. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

Shares of JNJ opened at $161.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $418.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $150.11 and a one year high of $183.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 94.56%.

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

