Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $26,000 Holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Middleby were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MIDD. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in Middleby in the third quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Middleby by 26.3% in the third quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 77,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,869,000 after acquiring an additional 16,020 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Middleby by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 474,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,047,000 after acquiring an additional 23,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 688.8% during the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 37,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,779,000 after buying an additional 32,558 shares during the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $145.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.52 and a 200-day moving average of $143.09. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.52. The Middleby Co. has a one year low of $120.30 and a one year high of $162.02.

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.11. Middleby had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Middleby from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Middleby from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Middleby from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Middleby from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.14.

In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.39, for a total value of $47,217.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,369.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

