Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $29,000 Stock Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 416.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Loews by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,444,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,168,450,000 after buying an additional 201,136 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Loews by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,716,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $733,468,000 after purchasing an additional 83,726 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 2.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,570,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,288,000 after acquiring an additional 40,726 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 0.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,567,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,627,000 after acquiring an additional 12,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Loews by 0.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,007,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586 shares during the period. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Loews in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Loews

Loews Stock Down 0.3 %

In related news, major shareholder Corp Loews purchased 34,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.93 per share, with a total value of $1,362,394.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,918,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,495,753,394.87. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Loews news, major shareholder Corp Loews acquired 34,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.93 per share, with a total value of $1,362,394.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 243,918,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,495,753,394.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total value of $38,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,365 shares in the company, valued at $448,970.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

L opened at $58.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $49.36 and a 52 week high of $66.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.97.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter.

Loews Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.67%.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of commercial property and casualty insurance, transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Corporate.

See Also

