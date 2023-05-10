Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $56,000 Stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 146.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 54.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 53,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,289,000 after purchasing an additional 18,867 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 3.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 7.3% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 148,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,465,000 after acquiring an additional 10,138 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CBOE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.67.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

BATS CBOE opened at $136.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.13 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.82 and a 12-month high of $139.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.43.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $471.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment includes the options exchange business, which lists trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply listed options.

