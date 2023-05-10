Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Increases Position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 87.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Performance

XT opened at $50.91 on Wednesday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a one year low of $42.63 and a one year high of $56.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.67.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Profile

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

