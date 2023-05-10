Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Lowers Stake in Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. reduced its position in Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,475 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Veradigm were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 4.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,852,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $311,957,000 after acquiring an additional 584,339 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,448,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,174,000 after acquiring an additional 136,905 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Veradigm by 125.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,480,863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,553,000 after purchasing an additional 823,345 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Veradigm by 10.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,422,121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,027,000 after purchasing an additional 139,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Veradigm by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,323,414 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,803,000 after purchasing an additional 39,210 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Veradigm Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of MDRX stock opened at $11.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.99. Veradigm Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $19.77.
Veradigm Profile
Veradigm, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segments. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.
