Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Raises Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 193.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Snowflake by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,880,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Snowflake by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at about $362,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Snowflake by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Performance

SNOW stock opened at $163.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.62 and its 200 day moving average is $146.80. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $110.26 and a one year high of $205.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $589.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.57 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 38.57% and a negative return on equity of 13.87%. As a group, research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SNOW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 57,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.13, for a total transaction of $8,066,443.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,432.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 57,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.13, for a total transaction of $8,066,443.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,432.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $1,407,218.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,902 shares in the company, valued at $21,823,161.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 281,937 shares of company stock valued at $39,414,840 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

