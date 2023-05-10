Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Reduces Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 51.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 987 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at $461,000. Sonen Capital LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 10,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares during the period. Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter worth about $525,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Twilio by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 36,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. 78.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TWLO shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.67.

Shares of TWLO opened at $56.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.31. The company has a quick ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $112.89.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.31. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.25) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Donna Dubinsky bought 3,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.72 per share, for a total transaction of $250,566.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,911.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 8,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total transaction of $543,534.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 162,871 shares in the company, valued at $10,462,833.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna Dubinsky purchased 3,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.72 per share, for a total transaction of $250,566.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,911.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 38,842 shares of company stock worth $2,490,031 in the last three months. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

