Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 46.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 129.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 349,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,645,000 after purchasing an additional 197,254 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1,815.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 165,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,872,000 after buying an additional 156,733 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,931,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,378,000 after purchasing an additional 137,272 shares during the last quarter. Bricktown Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,528,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 69.3% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 115,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,754,000 after buying an additional 47,235 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA OEF opened at $189.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $157.57 and a twelve month high of $197.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $184.49 and a 200 day moving average of $179.42.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

