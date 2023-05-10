Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 138 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 13,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VFH opened at $76.52 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.32. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.96 and a fifty-two week high of $90.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.