Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 14,047 Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 86.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,047 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QYLD. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 2,039.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $17.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.92. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $18.95. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.173 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. This is an increase from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

