Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 2,302 Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its position in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,795 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 2,302 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in UiPath were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PATH. Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new stake in UiPath in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UiPath in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in UiPath by 344.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in UiPath in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in UiPath in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UiPath alerts:

UiPath Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PATH opened at $13.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.08 and a beta of 0.69. UiPath Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $22.30.

Insider Transactions at UiPath

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 15.38% and a negative net margin of 31.02%. The company had revenue of $308.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.14 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $204,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 407,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,929,006.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $647,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,624,341 shares in the company, valued at $26,281,837.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $204,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 407,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,929,006.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,194,120. 31.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on PATH shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UiPath presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.03.

About UiPath

(Get Rating)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.