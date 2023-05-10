Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 490 Shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW – Get Rating) by 53.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 20,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 144.2% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 132.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XSW opened at $115.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.13. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a 12-month low of $100.83 and a 12-month high of $133.61.

About SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF

The SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (XSW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of software & services companies, as defined by GICS. XSW was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

