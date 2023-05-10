Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Takes Position in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 248 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in BOK Financial by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in BOK Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 12,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ BOKF opened at $77.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.80. BOK Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $70.21 and a 12 month high of $110.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.22.

BOK Financial Dividend Announcement

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.14. BOK Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $522.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.43%.

Insider Activity

In other BOK Financial news, CFO Martin E. Grunst bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.06 per share, with a total value of $84,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,571,983.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other BOK Financial news, CFO Martin E. Grunst bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.06 per share, with a total value of $84,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,571,983.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward C. Iv Joullian bought 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.12 per share, with a total value of $149,990.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at $489,734.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 4,420 shares of company stock worth $364,655 over the last 90 days. 57.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.86.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

