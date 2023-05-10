Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Takes Position in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,253 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 31,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the period. 7.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GGAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ GGAL opened at $12.14 on Wednesday. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $14.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.68.

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, Other Businesses, and Adjustments. The Banks segment includes the banking business operation results.

