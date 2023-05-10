Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Takes Position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hilltop by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,551,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,605,000 after purchasing an additional 109,157 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hilltop by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,571,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,004,000 after acquiring an additional 291,456 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hilltop by 0.6% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,567,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,077,000 after acquiring an additional 8,634 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Hilltop by 5.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 900,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,460,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Hilltop by 197.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 751,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,094,000 after purchasing an additional 498,672 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on HTH shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hilltop in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Hilltop in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Hilltop Price Performance

Shares of HTH stock opened at $30.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.40. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $24.18 and a one year high of $34.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.05.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $353.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.55 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 8.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilltop Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. Hilltop’s payout ratio is currently 36.78%.

Insider Activity at Hilltop

In related news, CEO Jerry Schaffner sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $1,333,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,558,310.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jerry Schaffner sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $1,333,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,558,310.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 9,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $291,542.39. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 600,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,438,372.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

