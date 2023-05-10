Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,843 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Haleon were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HLN. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Haleon in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Haleon during the third quarter valued at about $1,642,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Haleon during the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Haleon during the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Haleon in the third quarter worth about $148,000. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haleon Price Performance

Shares of HLN stock opened at $8.66 on Wednesday. Haleon plc has a one year low of $5.59 and a one year high of $9.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Haleon Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.0577 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 0.7%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of Haleon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Haleon in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Haleon from GBX 360 ($4.54) to GBX 364 ($4.59) in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Investec initiated coverage on shares of Haleon in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $364.00.

Haleon Profile

(Get Rating)

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Stories

